Nigerian Music Chart: Mayorkun and Kizz Daniel’s “True” Leads

Mayorkun’s True featuring Kizz Daniel tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Fireboy DML’s Jealous.

Burna Boy’s Anybody debuts at number 3, while Kizz Daniel’s Eko rises to number 4.

Skiibii’s Daz How Star Do featuring Falz, Teni and DJ Neptune rises three spots to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s What If I Say debuts at number 6.

Mavin stars’ All is in Order drops to number 7, while Rema’s Dumebi drops to number 8.

At number 9 we meet Lost Boy’s Wisdom, while Omawumi returns to the chart, number 10, with Without You.

See the full list below:

10. OMAWUMI – WITHOUT YOU

9. LOST BOY – WISDOM

8. REMA – DUMEBI

7. MAVINS FT. DON JAZZY, REMA, KOREDE BELLO, DNA & CRAYON – ALL IS IN ORDER

6. FIREBOY DML – WHAT IF I SAY

5. SKIIBII FT. FALZ, TENI & DJ NEPTUNE – DAZ HOW STAR DO

4. KIZZ DANIEL – EKO

3. BURNA BOY – ANYBODY

2. FIREBOY DML – JEALOUS

1. MAYORKUN FT. KIZZ DANIEL – TRUE