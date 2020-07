Nigerian Music Chart: Mayorkun and Davido’s ‘Betty Butter’ Leads

Mayorkun and Davido’s Betty Butter tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Bad Boy Timz’s MJ remix featuring Mayorkun.

Kizz Daniel’s Ada rises to number 3, while Rema’s Woman debuts at number 4.

Burna Boy continued to sit at number 5 with Wonderful, while Omah Lay’s Lolo follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Timaya’s Born To Win, while Wizkid and H.E.R.’s Smile debuts at number 8.

Idahams Ada holds the forte at number 9, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ remix 2 featuring Teni leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. TENI – MJ REMIX 2

9. IDAHAMS – ADA

8. WIZKID FT. H.E.R – SMILE

7. TIMAYA – BORN TO WIN

6. OMAH LAY – LO LO

5. BURNA BOY – WONDERFUL

4. REMA – WOMAN

3. KIZZ DANIEL – ADA

2. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. MAYORKUN – MJ REMIX

1. MAYORKUN X DAVIDO – BETTY BUTTER

