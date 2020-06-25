Nigerian Music Chart: DJ Neptune’s ‘Nobody’ Peaks

DJ Neptune’s Nobody with Joeboy and Mr. Eazi tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s Bad Influence.

At number 3, we meet Bad Boy Timz’s MJ remix featuring Mayorkun, while Classic’s Hold On rises two spots to number 4.

Terri’s Ojoro rises one spot to number 5, while Mayorkun’s Of Lagos rises one spot to number 6.

Rahman Jago’s Of Lala featuring Jamopyper and Zlatan rises also to number 7, while Rema’s Ginger Me debuts at number 8.

Oxlade’s Hold On debuts at number 9, while Idahams’ Ada leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. IDAHAMS – ADA

9. OXLADE – HOLD ON

8. REMA – GINGER ME

7. RAHMAN JAGO FT. JAMOPYPER & ZLATAN – OF LALA

6. MAYORKUN – OF LAGOS

5. TERRI – OJORO

4. T CLASSIC – HOLD ON

3. BAD BOY TIMZ X MAYORKUN – MJ REMIX

2. OMAH LAY- BAD INFLUENCE

1. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

