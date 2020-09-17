Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Rema’s Woman.

Tiwa Savage’s Koroba rises three places to number 3, while Patoranking’s Abule drops three places to number 4.

Olakira’s In My Maserati rises two spots to number 5, while Burna Boy’s Way Too Big falls to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay, while Adekunle Gold’s Pretty Girl featuring Patoranking continues to sit at number 8.

Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You debuts at number 9, while Ajebo Hustlers’ Barawo leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. AJEBO HUSTLERS – BARAWO

9. JAMOPYPER X MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. PATORANKING – PRETTY GIRL

7. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

6. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

5. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

4. PATORANKING – ABULE

3. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

2. REMA – WOMAN

1. DAVIDO – FEM

