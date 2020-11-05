Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Cheque’s Zoom.

Olamide’s Infinity featuring Omah Lay sits at number 3, while Wizkid’s Ginger featuring Burna Boy sits prettily at number 4.

DJ Neptune’s Nobody Remix featuring Laycon and Joeboy debuts at number 5, while Burna Boy’s Way Too Big drops one spot to number 6.

Olamide’s Triumphant featuring Bella Shmurda debuts at number 7, while Timaya’s Gra Gra follows at number 8.

At number 9 we meet Wizkid’s Roma featuring Terry, while Victor AD and Etins’s Pray for Grace leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. VICTOR AD X ETINS – PRAY FOR GRACE

9. WIZKID FT. TERRI – ROMA

8. TIMAYA – GRA GRA

7. OLAMIDE FT. BELLA SHMURDA – TRIUMPHANT

6. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

5. DJ NEPTUNE FT. LAYCON & JOEBOY – NOBODY REMIX

4. WIZKID FT. BURNA BOY – GINGER

3. OLAMIDE FT. OMAH LAY – INFINITY

2. CHEQUE – ZOOM

1. DAVIDO – FEM

