Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Cheque’s Zoom.

Olamide’s Infinity featuring Omah Lay sits at number 3, while DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay sits prettily at number 4.

Burna Boy’s Way Too Big drops three spots to number 5, while Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You continues to maintain its spot at number 6.

Olamide’s Loading featuring bad Boy Timz debuts at number 7, while Lil Kesh’s All the Way follows at number 8.

At number 9 we meet, DJ Neptune’s Bembe, while Victor AD and Etins’s Pray for Grace leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. VICTOR AD X ETINS – PRAY FOR GRACE

9. DJ NEPTUNE FT. RUNDA – BEMBE

8. LIL KESH – ALL THE WAY

7. OLAMIDE FT. BAD BOY TIMZ – LOADING

6. JAMOPYPER FT. MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

5. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

4. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

3. OLAMIDE FT. OMAH LAY – INFINITY

2. CHEQUE – ZOOM

1. DAVIDO – FEM

