Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Burna Boy’s Way Too Big.

DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay sits prettily at number 3, while Patoranking’s Abule drops two spots to number 4.

Rema’s Woman drops one spot to number 5, while Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Lil Kesh’s All the Way, while DJ Neptune’s Bembe featuring Runda rises two spots to number 8.

Tiwa Savage’s Koroba sits at number 9, while Cheque’s Zoom leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. CHEQUE – ZOOM

9. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

8. DJ NEPTUNE FT. RUNDA – BEMBE

7. LIL KESH – ALL THE WAY

6. JAMOPYPER FT. MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

5. REMA – WOMAN

4. PATORANKING – ABULE

3. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

2. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

1. DAVIDO – FEM

