Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Burna Boy’s Way Too Big.

DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay sits prettily at number 3, while Patoranking’s Abule drops two spots to number 4.

Rema’s Woman drops one spot to number 5, while Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You rises two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Lil Kesh’s All the Way, while DJ Neptune’s Bembe featuring Runda rises two spots to number 8.

Tiwa Savage’s Koroba sits at number 9, while Cheque’s Zoom leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. CHEQUE – ZOOM

9. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

8. DJ NEPTUNE FT. RUNDA – BEMBE

7. LIL KESH – ALL THE WAY

6. JAMOPYPER FT. MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

5. REMA – WOMAN

4. PATORANKING – ABULE

3. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

2. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

1. DAVIDO – FEM

,

Related Posts

Quavo Shares the DM That Lead to a Relationship With Saweetie

October 8, 2020

Olamide Drops Much-Anticipated Album, “Carpe Diem”: Listen Here

October 8, 2020

Nigerian rapper, Goldie 1, jailed for rape in UK

October 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply