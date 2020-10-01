Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Patoranking’s Abule.

Burna Boy’s Way Too Big rises two spots to number 3, while Rema’s Woman drops two spots to number 4.

DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay sits prettily at number 5, while Tiwa Savage’s Koroba rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Olakira’s In My Maserati, while Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You rises one spot to number 8.

Lil Kesh returns to the chart at number 9 with All the Way, while DJ Neptune’s Bembe featuring Runda leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DJ NEPTUNE FT. RUNDA – BEMBE

9. LIL KESH – ALL THE WAY

8. JAMOPYPER FT. MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

7. OLAKIRA FT. DAVIDO – MASERATI REMIX

6. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

5. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

4. REMA – WOMAN

3. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

2. PATORANKING – ABULE

1. DAVIDO – FEM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

