Nigerian Music Chart: Davido’s “FEM” Leads

Davido’s FEM tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Rema’s Woman.

Patoranking’s Abule rises one spot to number 3, while Wizkid’s No Stress debuts at number 4.

Olakira’s In My Maserati continues to maintain its spots at number 5, while Burna Boy’s Way Too Big sits at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Tiwa Savage’s Koroba, while DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay continues to sit at number 8.

Jamopyper and Mayorkun’s If No Be You debuts at number 9, while DJ Neptune’s Bembe featuring Runda leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DJ NEPTUNE FT. RUNDA – BEMBE

9. JAMOPYPER FT. MAYORKUN – IF NO BE YOU

8. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID, ADEKUNLE GOLD, OMAH LAY – PAMI

7. TIWA SAVAGE – KOROBA

6. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

5. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

4. WIZKID – NO STRESS

3. PATORANKING – ABULE

2. REMA – WOMAN

1. DAVIDO – FEM

