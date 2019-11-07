Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Joeboy and Mayorkun’s Don’t Call Me Back.

Mayorkun’s Up to Something debuts at number 3, while Teni’s Billionaire drops one spot to number 4.

Wizkid’s Joro sits prettily at number 5, while Joeboy’s Beginning follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Zlatan’s Gbeku featuring Burna Boy, while 3, while Peruzzi’s Only One drops three spots to number 8.

IVD and Zlatan’s Bolanle drops to number 9, while Tekno leads the chart from behind with Skeletun.

See the list below:

10. TEKNO – SKELETUN

9. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

8. PERUZZI – ONLY ONE

7. ZLATAN FT. BURNA BOY – GBEKU

6. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

5. WIZKID – JORO

4. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

3. MAYORKUN – UP TO SOMETHING

2. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

