Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

See the list below:

10. TEKNO – SKELETUN

9. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

8. PERUZZI – ONLY ONE

7. ZLATAN FT. BURNA BOY – GBEKU

6. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

5. WIZKID – JORO

4. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

3. MAYORKUN – UP TO SOMETHING

2. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY