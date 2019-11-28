Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by his new single, Disturbance featuring Peruzzi.

Davido returns to number 3 with Sweet in the Middle featuring Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile, and at number 4 we meet his 1 Milli.

The singer continues to dominate at number 5 with D & G featuring Summer Walker, and at number 6 we meet Joeboy and Mayorkun’s Don’t Call Me Back.

At number 7 we meet Rema’s Lady, while Naira Marley and Young John sit at number 8 with Mafo.

Joeboy’s Begininning drops to number 9, while Teni’s Billionaire leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

9. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

8. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

7. REMA – LADY

6. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

5. DAVIDO FT. SUMMER WALKER – D & G

4. DAVIDO – 1 MILLI

3. DAVIDO FT. NAIRA MARLEY X ZLATAN – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

2. DAVIDO FT. PERUZZI – DISTURBANCE

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY