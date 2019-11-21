Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Joeboy and Mayorkun’s Don’t Call Me Back.

Mayorkun’s Up to Something rises one spot to number 4, Teni’s Billionaire rises one spot to number 4.

Joeboy’s Beginning drops two spots to number 5, while  Naira Marley’s Mafo repeaks to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Rema’s Lady, while Joeboy’s All for You drops two spots to number 8.

Wizkid’s Joro follows at number 9, while Tekno leads the chart from behind with Skeletun.

See the list below:

10. TEKNO – SKELETUN

9. WIZKID – JORO

8. JOEBOY – ALL FOR YOU

7. REMA – LADY

6. NAIRA MARLEY – MAFO

5. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

4. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

3. MAYORKUN – UP TO SOMETHING

2. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

