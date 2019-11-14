Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Leads

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Joeboy and Mayorkun’s Don’t Call Me Back.

Joeboy’s Beginning rises to number 3, while Mayorkun’s Up to Something drops one spot to number 4.

Teni’s Billionaire drops one spot to number 5, while Joeboy’s All for You debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we also meet Joeboy’s Baby, while Wizkid’s Joro follows behind at number 8.

Peruzzi’s Only One drops one spot to number 9, while Tekno leads the chart from behind with Skeletun.

See the list below:

10. TEKNO – SKELETUN

9. PERUZZI – ONLY ONE

8. WIZKID – JORO

7. JOEBOY – BABY

6. JOEBOY – ALL FOR YOU

5. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

4. MAYORKUN – UP TO SOMETHING

3. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

2. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

Related Posts

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Reekado Banks’ ‘Rora’ Leads

November 13, 2019

Justin Bieber Shares First Look at His Animated ‘Cupid’ Character

November 13, 2019

Disgraced South African Star Brickz Joins Prison Choir

November 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *