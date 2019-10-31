Nigerian Music Chart: Davido and Popcaan’s ‘Risky’ Debut

Davido and Popcaan’s Risky tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Joeboy and Mayorkun’s Don’t Call Me Back.

Teni’s Billionaire drops two spots to number 3, while Peruzzi’s Only One sits prettily at number 4.

Wizkid’s Joro drops to number 5, while Joeboy’s Beginning follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Zlatan’s Gbeku featuring Burna Boy, while IV and Zlatan’s Bolanle drops to number 8.

Rema returns to the chart, at number 9, with Lady, while Tekno leas the chart from behind with Skeletun.

See the list below:

10. TEKNO – SKELETUN

9. REMA – LADY

8. IVD X ZLATAN IBILE – BOLANLE

7. ZLATAN FT. BURNA BOY – GBEKU

6. JOEBOY – BEGINNING

5. WIZKID – JORO

4. PERUZZI – ONLY ONE

3. TENI – BILLIONAIRE

2. JOEBOY & MAYORKUN – DON’T CALL ME BACK

1. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY