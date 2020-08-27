Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Way Too Big” Leads

Burna Boy’s Way Too Big tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Patoranking’s Abule.

Rema’s Woman rises one spot to number 3, while Omah Lay’s Lolo drops two spots to number 4.

Burna Boy returns to number 5 with the hit single, 23, while Olakira’s In My Maserati rises one spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay, while Adekunle Gold’s Pretty Girl featuring Patoranking debuts at number 8.

Victor AD’s Prayer Request featuring Patoranking drops to number 9, while Fireboy DML Afar featuring Olamide leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FIREBOY DML FT. OLAMIDE – AFAR

9. VICTOR AD FT. PATORANKING – PRAYER REQUEST

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. PATORANKING – PRETTY GIRL

7. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID X ADEKUNLE GOLD X OMAH LAY – PAMI

6. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

5. BURNA BOY – 23

4. OMAH LAY- LO LO

3. REMA – WOMAN

2. PATORANKING – ABULE

1. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

