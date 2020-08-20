Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Way Too Big” Debuts

Burna Boy’s Way Too Big tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s Lolo.

Burna Boy returns to number 3 with the hit single, 23, while by Rema’s Woman drops two spots to number 4.

Patoranking’s Abule debuts at number 5, while DJ Tunez’s Pami featuring Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay, follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Olakira’s In My Maserati, while Victor AD’s Prayer Request featuring Patoranking debuts at number 8.

Jaido’s Tesinapot featuring Olamide rises to number 9, while L.A.X’s Lose My Mind leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. L.A.X – LOSE MY MIND

9. JAIDO P FT. OLAMIDE – TESINAPOT

8. VICTOR AD FT. PATORANKING – PRAYER REQUEST

7. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

6. DJ TUNEZ FT. WIZKID X ADEKUNLE GOLD X OMAH LAY – PAMI

5. PATORANKING – ABULE

4. REMA – WOMAN

3. BURNA BOY – 23

2. OMAH LAY- LO LO

1. BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG

