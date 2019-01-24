Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “On the Low” Leads

Burna Boy’s On the Low tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely at number 2 by DMW’s Bum Bum.

Teni’s Uyo Meyo rises to number 3, while Burna Boy’s Kilin Dem featuring Zlatan debuts at number 4.

Falz’s Hypocrite featuring Demmie Vee debuts at number 5, while Skiibii’s Sensima featuring Reekado Banks drops three spots to number 6.

Burna Boy’s Gbona drops three spots to number 7, while Chinko Ekun’s Able God featuring Lil Kesh and Zlatan drops to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Falz’s Talk, while Kizz Daniel’s One Ticket featuring Davido leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. KIZZ DANIEL & DAVIDO – ONE TICKET

9. FALZ – TALK

8. CHINKO EKUN FT. LIL KESH & ZLATAN – ABLE GOD

7. BURNA BOY – GBONA

6. SKIIBII FT. REEKADO BANKS – SENSIMA

5. FALZ FT. DEMMIE VEE – HYPOCRITE

4. BURNA BOY FT. ZLATAN – KILLIN DEM

3. TENI – UYO MEYO

2. DMW, DAVIDO & ZLATAN – BUM BUM

1. BURNA BOY – ON THE LOW