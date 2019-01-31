Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Killing Dem” Leads

Burna Boy’s Kilin Dem featuring Zlatan tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Burna Boy’s On the Low.

DMW’s Bum Bum drops to number 3, while Teni’s Uyo Meyo drops one spot to number 4.

Skiibii’s Sensima featuring Reekado Banks rises to number 5, while Burna Boy’s Gbona rises two spots to number 6.

Kizz Daniel’s One Ticket featuring Davido rises three spots to number 7, while Chinko Ekun’s Able God featuring Lil Kesh and Zlatan continues to sit at number 8.

Kizz Daniel’s Madu debuts at number 9, while Falz’s Hypocrite featuring Demmie Vee leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. FALZ FT. DEMMIE VEE – HYPOCRITE

9. KIZZ DANIEL – MADU

8. CHINKO EKUN FT. LIL KESH & ZLATAN – ABLE GOD

7. KIZZ DANIEL & DAVIDO – ONE TICKET

6. BURNA BOY – GBONA

5. SKIIBII FT. REEKADO BANKS – SENSIMA

4. TENI – UYO MEYO

3. DMW, DAVIDO & ZLATAN – BUM BUM

2. BURNA BOY – ON THE LOW

1. BURNA BOY FT. ZLATAN – KILLIN DEM