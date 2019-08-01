Nigerian Music Chart: Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Featuring Wizkid Leads

Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl featuring Wizkid, Blue Ivy Carter and Saint JHN tops the Nigerian Music Chart, and this is followed closely at number 2, by Burna Boy’s Anybody.

Joeboy’s Baby rises to number 3, while Beevlingz’s Come Down featuring YCee debuts at number 4.

Teni’s Power Rangers sits nicely at number 5, while Idahams Amayanabo follows closely at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Trazyx’s Man No Be God featuring Teni, while Peruzzi’s Majesty drops to number 8.

Beyonce’s Don’t Jealous Me featuring Tekno, Yemi Alade and Mr. Eazi debuts at number, while Rudeboy’s Reason With Me leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. RUDEBOY – REASON WITH ME

9. BEYONCE FT. TEKNO, YEMI ALADE X MR EAZI – DON’T JEALOUS ME

8. PERUZZI – MAJESTY

7. TRAZYX FT. TENI – MAN NO BE GOD

6. IDAHAMS – AMAYANABO

5. TENI – POWER RANGERS

4. BEEVLINGZ FT. YCEE – COME DOWN

3. JOEBOY – BABY

2. BURNA BOY – ANYBODY

1. BEYONCE FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL