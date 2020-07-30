Nigerian Music Chart: Bad Boy Timz’s MJ Remix ft. Mayorkun Leads

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ Remix featuring Mayorkun tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Omah Lay’s Lolo.

Rema’s Woman rises one spot to number 3, while Kizz Daniel’s Ada drops a row to sit at number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Mayorkun and Davido’s Betty Butter, while Burna Boy’s Wonderful follows behind at number 6.

Naira Marley’s As E Dey Go repeaks at number 7, while L.A.X returns to the chart after a long hiatus with Lose My Mind.

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ remix 2 featuring Teni rises on spot to number 9, while Lakira’s In My Maserati leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. OLAKIRA – IN MY MASERATI

9. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. TENI – MJ REMIX 2

8. L.A.X – LOSE MY MIND

7. NAIRA MARLEY – AS E DEY GO

6. BURNA BOY – WONDERFUL

5. MAYORKUN FT. DAVIDO – BETTY BUTTER

4. KIZZ DANIEL – ADA

3. REMA – WOMAN

2. OMAH LAY- LO LO

1. BAD BOY TIMZ FT. MAYORKUN – MJ REMIX

