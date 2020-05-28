Nigerian Music Chart: Adekunle Gold’s ‘Something Different’Tops

Adekunle Gold’s Something Different tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Simi’s Duduke.

Terri’s Ojoro rises seven spots to number 3, while DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody continues to sit at number 4.

Ladipoe and Simi’s Know You retains its spot at number 5, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Wande Coal’s Again, while Oxlade’s Away follows behind at number 8.

Chinko Ekun’s Party Animal debuts at number, Rahman Jago’s Of Lala featuring Jamopyper and Zlatan while  leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. RAHMAN JAGO FT. JAMOPYPER, ZLATAN – OF LALA

9. CHINKO EKUN – PARTY ANIMAL

8. OXLADE – AWAY

7. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

6. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

5. LADIPOE X SIMI – KNOW YOU

4. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

3. TERRI – OJORO

2. SIMI – DUDUKE

1. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

