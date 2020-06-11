Nigerian Music Chart: Adekunle Gold’s ‘Something Different’ Leads

Adekunle Gold’s Something Different tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Wande Coal’s Again.

At number 3, we meet, Omah Lay’s Bad Influence, while Simi’s Duduke rises two spots to number 4.

Terri’s Ojoro debuts at number 5, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ rises four spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Oxlade’s Away, while DJ Neptune’s Nobody with Joeboy and Mr. Eazi follows prettily at number 8.

Blaqbonez returns to the chart, at number 9, with Haba, while T Classic’s Hold On leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. T CLASSIC – HOLD ON

9. BLAQBONEZ – HABA

8. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

7. OXLADE – AWAY

6. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

5. TERRI – OJORO

4. SIMI – DUDUKE

3. OMAH LAY- BAD INFLUENCE

2. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

1. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

