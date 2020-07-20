Nigerian mother of quadruplets in Dubai calls for help

A Nigerian mother of quadruplets stranded in Dubai has called out for help for herself and the babies.

Suliyat Tijani, a 29-year-old indigene of Oyo State, had relocated to Dubai in 2017 to be with her Chef husband, Shakiru.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel, she delivered the babies on July 1, two days before she planned on returning to Nigeria owing to the high cost of taking care of a set of quadruplets in Dubai.

The couple now face hospital bills of over 30 million naira after she went into labour and delivered the set of quadruplets, ChannelsTV reports.

Her husband, Shakiru, who works as a chef in the city, is calling on well-meaning individuals for assistance as his salary has been slashed in half and he has no medical insurance cover for his wife or children.

It is understood that a support group has offered to assist the family with 5,000 dirhams even as the young couple still seek more support.

