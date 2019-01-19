Nigerian Man Who Tweeted Revenge Porn After He Was Accused of Rape Commits Suicide

Punch has confirmed the passing of the Nigerian businessman called Asiwaju who was recently accused of rape by multiple women.

According to the media house, a woman shared a Twitter thread in which she detailed how Asiwaju allegedly raped her. Shortly after, other women came forward to tell their own stories, and Asiwaju, perhaps in a bid to clear his name, posted nude images of these women– a clear case of revenge porn.

Later, he threatened suicide on his Twitter, said the women are to be blamed if anything happened to him.

“This two people (sic) and Blessing should be held responsible if anything happens to me. You came to visit me cos (because) you know I have money. We went to a club; I bought drinks worth half a million naira; we had sex inside my car you claimed I raped you just to tarnish my image,” he said, according to Punch.

Read up the entire story here.

Now, he reportedly is dead and this has stirred a major conversation on Twitter.

