Nigerian man stabbed Rwandan in Dubai over toilet feud

A Nigerian man has been docked for attacking a Dubai visitor with a broken bottle of alcohol over a dispute.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday that the 35-year-old defendant had a problem with another person about using a shared toilet at a residence in the Naif area of Dubai.

“The man asked me to call the police about the problem with the defendant. He was yelling and was under the influence of alcohol.

“He broke the bottle on the wall and attacked me with it,” the 30-year-old victim from Rwanda said.

The victim was injured in both his arms and ran out of the building before police arrived with ambulance and transferred him to hospital.

Medical reports confirmed that the victim had sustained a 6 per cent disability in his right wrist.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with physical assault.

The defendant admitted the charge and a verdict is expected in January.

