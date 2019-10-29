Nigerian Man shot dead in South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning following the killing by unknown gunmen of one of its members who also left two others injured.

This was confirmed on Monday by Mr Odefa Ikele, the National Spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa

Ikele, who gave the name of the deceased as Mr Chikamso Ufordi, a native of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, said two others sustained injuries in the incident. He added that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Nigel.

Nigel is a small gold mining town in Gauteng Province, East Rand near Johannesburg.

“One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State was trailed by some unknown gunmen, and was shot point-blank while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries, but the late Chikamso died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster,’’ Ikele said on the telephone.

In yet another renewal of xenophobic attacks, three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals who on Oct. 22, were attacked in different locations of Witbank, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa.

The Oct. 22 attacks came on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure they found an amicable and lasting solution to the xenophobia in the latter’s country.