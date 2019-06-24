Nigerian Man Sentenced to 30yrs in Prison in Tanzania

Tanzania’s High Court’s Economic, Corruption and Organized Crime Division at the weekend sentenced a Nigerian to 30 years imprisonment for trafficking in 56 pellets of Heroin Hydrochloride, a narcotic drug weighing 947.57 grams.

Judge Sirilius Matupa imposed the sentence after convicting Christian Ugbechi of the offence, having been satisfied by evidence produced by 11 prosecution witnesses, led by State Attorney Constantine Kakula.

Through the witnesses, he said, the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the judge, there were also 22 exhibits, including some documents tendered by the prosecution to support the charge against the accused of being involved in committing the offence he was facing.

During the trial, the prosecution had told the court that on January 28, 2018, at Julius Nyerere International Airport within Ilala District in Dar es Salaam, the Nigerian was found trafficking in the narcotic drugs in question.

Earlier in his testimony, a police officer, Detective Corporal Peter at the airport had narrated that he recorded the statement of the accused and that during interrogation he told him that he had swallowed some pellets of narcotic drugs.