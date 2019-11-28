Nigerian Man petitions Buhari, IGP over Rights Abuse by AIG Zone 9 [Press Statement]

A Nigerian, Chukwunenye Nweke, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in his case with the Zone 9 police command.

Mr Nweke, who hails from Awka, in Anambra state, claims he has been denied fair hearing and his life threatened since he indicted Zone 9 police personnel over their illicit acts and subversion of justice.

Read his statement sent to Olisa.tv below:

PRESS RELEASE ON MY PROTEST IN COURT OVER GROSS ABUSE OF MY FUNDAMENTAL HUMAN RIGHTS AS A SUSPECT AND DISOBEDIENCE OF COURT SUBSEQUENT RULINGS BY AIG ZONE 9 POLICE COMMAND UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE

My name is Chukwunenye Nweke from Awka,Anambra State. Iam a suspect in the charge ; MAW/ 97C/2019, instituted on 31st January, 2019, at Chief Magistrate Court2,Awka by Zone9. I was arraigned in court by police on alleged defamation and threat to life simply because I indicted Zone9 police personnel and others of criminal subversion of justice, corruption and others illicit acts. And ever since I was arraigned in court by the Nigerian police, police have deliberately refused me access to fair hearing ,trial, adequate time and materials to prepare my defense despite court subsisting rulings, which compels police to release all evidence in the matter to enable me prepare myself against the charge ,thus , forced me to protest before the trial court by His worship, Mike Anyadiegwu with my mouth gagged, displaying placards with different inscriptions: “Police should stop denying me access to its investigation reports and other documents required by me to prove not guilty of the police charge”.

Again, the court ruled that, police should release all applied documents to me to enable me prepare myself against the police charge. Moreover, I was interviewed by newsmen within the court premises who covered the protest . Video of my interview in court is attached for your meticulous reason

.

The video clip in part, read:

“I have written severally to AIG Zone9 to avail me with all the police investigation reports and other requisite documents in the case but the officers of AIG Zone9 refused to release documents in the case.

“That as a suspect ,I have statutory right to adequate facilities to defend myself; they(police) should release all the police investigation reports since 2014.

“I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Willie Obiano and IG of police to compel OC Legal Zone9 and other officers of Zone9 to obey court decision by providing me with all police reports and other evidence in the cases of aiding and abetting fraud, fabricated evidence, inducement of police personnel, forgeries, perjurious acts and other illicit acts involving Zone9 police personnel and others which I reported to AIG Zone9 on 10th July,2014, 23rd October, 2014, 7th December, 2015, 20th July, 2018 and 7th January, 2019, for the purpose of providing my innocence “.