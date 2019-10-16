Nigerian Man nabbed for Scamming American of $22,500

A Nigerian man, Vincent Izuchukwu Ezeocha, has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $22,250 from a resident of Acadia, Louisiana in online fraud.

Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, in a statement on Tuesday, said the 27-year-old Nigerian was arrested on one count of Bank Fraud, one count of Felony Theft, and one count of Money Laundering.

According to the AG, the arrest was the result of work by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Ezeocha, who resided in Chicago, allegedly contacted the victim while claiming to be a New Mexico merchant with whom the victim had previously done business.

He allegedly arranged for another transaction and used Chicago bank accounts to route the illicit funds to himself.

The New Mexico merchant had previously suffered a network intrusion that compromised the merchant’s email database.

On Monday, LSP stopped Ezeocha for speeding in Tangipahoa Parish and determined Ezeocha was wanted by the LBI for felony charges in Lafayette Parish, at which time he was booked in Tangipahoa as a fugitive for LBI.

On Wednesday LBI agents booked Ezeocha in Lafayette on the specified charges. During the investigation, it was determined that Ezeocha was a Nigerian citizen, in the U.S. by way of a visa. Ezeocha had previously been detained in Chicago following a traffic stop in August but was not held for extradition to Louisiana by the Chicago Courts despite the active warrant for his arrest in Louisiana.

“This case should be a reminder to businesses and consumers to take a few extra steps to keep their information safe online,” added attorney-general Landry.

“And this case is further proof of the need for comprehensive immigration reform.”