Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Abubakar, Released from Saudi Prison

Ibrahim Abubakar, a Nigerian man who was detained over alleged drug trafficking, same offence as Zainab Aliyu in Saudi Arabia, has been released from prison.

The release of Abubakar on Wednesday was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry said Abubakar was released to the Acting Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Garba Satomi Grema.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Suleiman, while announcing the release of Aliyu on Tuesday in Abuja, said Abubakar would be released before Wednesday.

The release of both detainees has been well received among Nigerians, who hail the Federal Government for the timely intervention.