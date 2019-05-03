Nigerian Man Fleeing from Malaysian Immigration Jumps to Death from Skyscraper

A Nigerian man met a brutal end while trying to flee from Immigration and police officers in Malaysia.

The unnamed man died instantly after reportedly jumping from the 12th floor of a building in the south-east Asian country.

According to reports, the man was trying to flee from Malaysian immigration officers and policemen who had gone to raid his condominium at Flora Damansara Apartment, on Thursday.

His death comes amid growing concerns over the activities of Nigerians abroad, particularly after the botched Bureau de Change robbery in Dubai, UAE.

The victim reportedly hails from Imo State, and it is not clear why he was trying to evade arrest.