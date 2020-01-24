Nigerian man falls from 12th floor of Indonesian apartment

A Nigerian man met a brutal end while he was trying to flee from the Malaysian Immigration officers.

The man, identified as Ogodor, died after jumping from the 12th floor of his apartment.

According to his roommates, Ogodor fell from the Gading Nias Apartment in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

He said the deceased was trying to run from immigration, so he tried to pass through a narrow ledge to enter his neighbour’s room but he slipped and fell.

But other Nigerians in the apartment have expressed doubt over the story because they didn’t hear any news about immigration raid in the area.

Some of his friends have taken to social media to share videos showing Ogodor at different points in his life, to honor him.

Some also shared videos of the moment his remains were been evacuated from the scene of the incident.

The real cause of Ogodor’s death is still being investigated by Indonesian authorities.