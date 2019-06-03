Nigerian Man Defrauds Polish Woman of N1.93m after Promising Her Marriage

In another case of internet fraud, a 35-year-old man, Gbenga Owonifari, has been arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining 4,800 euros (N1.93 million) from a Polish woman under the pretext of marrying her.

Mr Owonifari, a resident of Alakuko, Lagos, on his arraignment on Monday denied charges of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery and stealing.

According to the police prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant committed the offences on November 23, 2018 at Alakuko, Lagos.

Mr Ayorinde said the defendant allegedly defrauded the complainant, Ikolz Kotlow, of the aforementioned amount through the internet romance scam.

“The defendant met the complainant through a website, where he pretended to be a divorcee. He proposed to her, collected her phone number and started demanding money from her,’’ the prosecutor said.

He also said that the defendant forged dissolution of marriage certificate from High Court of Lagos State, knowing same to be false.

Ayorinde said the offences contravened Sections 287, 365 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail of N300, 000 with two sureties who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until August 21 for mention.