Nigerian man, accused of $6m fraud, hands himself over to FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched investigation of one Felix Osilama Okpoh, an alleged fraudster on the watchlist of the FBI for his involvement in a $6m internet fraud.

Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson, had been declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise, BEC, scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6,000,000 USD.

According to the FBI, the suspect provided over forty bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000, 000USD.

He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after he turned himself in.

