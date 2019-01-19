Nigerian Man, 50, in Jail for Raping 12-year-old in UK

A 50-year-old man has bagged 10 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl he met online.

The Harrow Crown Court in the UK jailed Simon Owoade, who is originally from Nigeria, nine years and 10 months.

Owoade reportedly made contact with the victim through a social media messaging site in June and July 2017.

He was said to have persuaded the child to meet him in London and Potters Bar on a number of occasions, and he took her to car parks and hotels – where he sexually assaulted her.

In July 2017, the victim stopped communicating with Owoade, but in April last year, he texted her, asking to meet up because he missed her.

They met up numerous times until May 18, when the matter was reported to police by the victim’s parents.

Det Chief Insp Neil John said: “This was predatory offending, committed against a young, vulnerable victim. I would like to praise the victim for her courage in speaking to officers and providing vital evidence to prosecute Owoade.

“We are aware Owoade had links with some charities as a volunteer.

“It is very possible he has committed offences against others and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact police (020 7161 9798) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”