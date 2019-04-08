Nigerian Legend Christian Chukwu Needs $50,000 to Survive Life-Threatening Illness

Christian Chukwu, a former captain and coach of the Super Eagles, is seriously down with an undisclosed ailment.

Sources say the legendary defender will be needing the sum of about $50,000 to be flown to the United States of America to undergo surgery.

Chukwu’s present predicament was brought to light following an appeal made by Benson Ejindu, the patron of former Enugu Rangers players association, both in Nigeria and all over the world.

“Christian “Chairman” Chukwu, who captained the famous Enugu Rangers International FC and the Nigeria national team in the 1970s and early 1980s, needs a different type of support – your financial support. Your support, no matter how small, will offset the cost of surgeries and treatments to restore his debilitating health,” said Ejindu.

“I am asking you to join me, this time around, in raising funds for Chairman Chukwu, who is currently in Nigeria receiving treatments for various ailments. Your financial support will help fly him to the United States for better treatment.

“We are hoping to raise about $50,000 to cover Christian Chukwu’s round trip flight from Nigeria and all the medical expenses. Leftover funds will help set up a health and welfare account for all Ex Rangers Players.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Sunday revealed that they are willing to support the ailing former coach.

NFF to support Christian Chukwu’s medical treatment https://t.co/CBmww3RmOb — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 7, 2019

Well-meaning individuals and organisations can click here to donate now via gofundme. So far, the sum of $3420 has been realised.

Chukwu, fondly referred to as Chairman in his playing days, was the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy when the Eagles triumphed on home soil in 1980.

He also led the senior national team to bronze medal at the 2004 African Cup of Nations.