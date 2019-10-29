Nigerian lecturer arrested after being caught having sex with 15-yr-old girl

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested one Dr John Dorotimi, a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Rwanda (UR) after he was allegedly caught in bed with a 15-year-old girl in Nyagatare district, Eastern Province.

The spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau, Modeste Mbabazi said Dorotimi who teaches at the University’s Nyagatare campus in the Department of Irrigation and Drainage was allegedly sleeping in the same bed with the teen at the time of his arrest.

KTPress reports that the teenager was taken to Nyagatare district hospital for tests, while the suspect remains under arrest.

This comes as Rwanda grapples with high cases of teenage pregnancies.

The country’s health ministry findings indicate that in 2019, more than 15,600 teenagers were impregnated between January and August – sparking a call for concerted efforts to curb the vice.