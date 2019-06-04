Nigerian League: Rangers, Enyimba, Pillars, Others Lock Horns in NPFL Super 6

The 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, Super six will begin this afternoon at the Agege Township stadium in Lagos with an ‘Oriental derby’ between Enyimba FC of Aba and Enugu Rangers.

Following an abridged league, the country’s representatives in next year’s CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup will emerge from the Super Six.

The first and second placed teams will compete in the Champions League while the third team will pick one of the Confederation Cup tickets.

The second match of the day will see four-time champions, Kano Pillars take on Group B winners, Akwa United, with the last game of the day between FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi Stars who are looking to return to the continent again.

On Thursday, Akwa United will slug it out with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, followed by another big clash between Rangers and Lobi Stars, while Kano Pillars and Enyimba wrap up the proceedings for that day.

Then on Saturday, Kano Pillars will lock horns with FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the opening game of the day, before Enyimba and Lobi Stars take the centre stage, Enugu Rangers will square up against Akwa United in the last game of the day.

On June 12, it will be FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Enugu Rangers, Enyimba against Akwa United while Lobi Stars slug it out with Kano Pillars.