Nigerian Lawmaker to wed his five children on same day

In a rather outlandish turn, a Nigerian lawmaker representing the Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji federal constituency (Abuja South), Hon. Dr Hassan Usman Sokodabo is set to wed five of his children on the same day.

Sokodabo shared the invitation card, inviting friends, family and political associates to the wedding fatiha slated on 26 September 2020 in Abuja to the wedding of his three sons and two daughters.

He wrote, “Invitation Invitation Invitation!! I want to use this medium to invite the esteem constitutes members, friends, family and political associate to joined me on the wedding fatiha of my three sons and two daughters that is slated on 26 September 2020…Inshah Allah. Venue and Time of each respective wedding fatiha are visible at the invitation card below. Thank you in anticipation as you honour our invitation.”

See a screenshot of his wedding invite below.

