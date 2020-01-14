‘Nigerian lady sold to slavery in Lebanon, rescued’ – Abike Dabiri

A 23-year-old Nigerian lady seen in a viral video crying for help after she was sold to slavery in Lebanon has been rescued.

In a startling development, Omolola Ajayi, a single mom from Osun state, said an agent tricked her to travel to Lebanon where she was promised she would get a job as an English teacher, but on getting to the country she was sold into slavery and her travel documents were seized.

She shared a video on social media last week calling on Nigerians to help her, saying she does not want to die in the country.

The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa announced in a tweet via her Twitter handle on Monday evening that Omolola has been rescued

She said the lady is now with the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

Abike Dabiri tweeted:

“Update on the viral video of trafficked Nigerian girl in Lebanon. She is now happily in the hands of the Nigerian Amb in Beirut , received warmly and happy to be in safe hands. She will be home soon by Gods grace”

The alleged trafficker who posed as a travel agent was arrested last Friday alongside the Lebanese accomplice.