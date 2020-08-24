Nigerian Lady jailed 2 years in Dubai for robbing tourists

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian woman has been sentenced to two years in jail for robbing an Arab tourist in Dubai.

Khaleej Times reports that the Nigerian, also accused of illegal imprisonment and issuing threats to kill or inflict harm on others, was sentenced today.

She has 15 days to file an appeal.

Court records show that the 23-year-old woman, who was on a visit visa, had set up a fake social media account and lured the man into a hotel apartment.

Together with her accomplices – another woman and three men – the accused assaulted the victim, tied him up at the flat and robbed him of cash and his mobile phone in February.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the defendant guilty of robbery, illegal imprisonment and issuing threats to kill or inflict harm on others. She will be deported upon the completion of her jail term.

The tourist, a 32-year-old, told investigators that the woman and her group beat him up and punched him all over his body as they locked him up at their apartment.

“They robbed me of Dh500 and my smartphone while assaulting and threatening to harm me. They deprived me of my freedom for 40 minutes,” he said.

The incident comes as more bad publicity for Nigerians in the Arab country after the saga involving internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

Recall that in the aftermath of Hushpuppi’s sensational arrest and extradition to the US, Dubai companies and institutions blacklisted Nigerians from vacancies and other programmes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

