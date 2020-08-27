Nigerian, Kaycee Madu, appointed Justice Minister in Canada

A Nigerian-born Canadian, Kaycee Madu, has been appointed as the justice minister and solicitor general of Alberta, a province in Canada.

Madu, 47, was born and raised in Nigeria. He graduated from the University of Lagos with a law degree in 2001 and has practised law in both Nigeria and Alberta.

He replaces Doug Schweitzer, the new minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

Prior to his latest appointment, Madu was a member of the legislative assembly of the province representing the district of Edmonton-South West after winning the 2019 Alberta general election.

On April 30, 2019, he was appointed to the Executive Council of Alberta as the Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Mr Madu, a member of the United Conservative Party, is the first Nigerian-born cabinet member in Alberta.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr Madu stated that his fundamental belief in equal access to justice has always informed his legal work, and that will never change.

“I spent my entire professional career fighting for those who lacked means, including at Legal Aid Alberta, Labour, Immigration, and Human Rights Tribunals, and in the courts. My views on the application of justice and equality will always be integral to who I am as a father, husband, citizen, lawyer, and politician.

“I am determined to make sure our justice system represents all Albertans in a way that is fair and accountable. In particular, I believe Modernizing the Police Act will be a necessary step towards ensuring equality for marginalised people before the law, and I look forward to that important work ahead,” he noted.

