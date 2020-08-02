Nigerian, Kaosiso Ezibe, acquitted of fraud in Canada

Nigerian lady, Kaosiso Ezibe, was on March 10, 2020 cleared of the fraud charges against her by the Ontario Court of Justice, Canada.

Ms Ezibe was arrested in Canada on July 24, 2019 by Toronto Police Service on six-count charges bordering on fraud, laundering proceeds of a crime and possessing the proceeds of a crime.

Court documents showed that all the charges were dropped as she the facts established that she was a victim of the fraud she was accused of, NewsExpress reports.

In a telephone interview, Kaosiso Ezeibe expressed delight at the outcome of the matter, while appreciating God for vindicating her.

She said she was shocked with her arrest, stating that she had never been involved in any kind of crime because of the good upbringing she received from her family.

“I cannot thank God enough for bringing the truth to limelight and vindicating me. From the day I was accused and arrested, I did not stop praying and believing God for victory. I have never been involved in crime and never will. The good upbringing I received from my family and the good reputation of my family are so dear to me that I cannot be involved in crime,” she said.

An elated Kaosiso thanked her parents who stood firmly by her and the investigators who ensured that the fraudsters were tracked and caught.

She then urged Nigerian youths in diaspora to eschew all forms of evil, crime and violence while holding on to the true virtues of hard work, diligence and civility.

