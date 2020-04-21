Nigerian Immigration to sack female officers for participating in #BopDaddy Challenge

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a rather extraordinary statement saying it has been left embarrassed after ladies on their books took part in viral music challenge #BopDaddy.

In a rather bizarre turn, the female officers are now fighting for their jobs for doing their bit in the trending #BopDaddy challenge.

The challenge, a sensation on social media during a coronavirus enforced lockdown and isolation in most cities across Nigeria, is one in which ladies flaunt different glowing images of themselves thanks to smartphone-enabled high-resolution photography and editing.

‘Bop Daddy’ is the latest joint from rapper Falz featuring sultry female emcee, Ms Banks.

According to the Assistant Comptroller General of the NIS, Haliru, the video of the NIS women “revealed a rather disturbing and embarrassing display of indecent flaunting of your bodies, desecration of service uniform/beret and the use of inappropriate language thereby, sabotaging the values upheld by the service.

