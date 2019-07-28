Nigerian Government Drags SA Police to Court for Assaulting Tayo Faniran

The Nigerian delegation has petitioned the South African government and filed a case against the officers of the South African police for assaulting Tayo Faniran.

Recall that the reality TV star was accosted by the officers who allegedly tried t search him and when he refused, violently assaulted him and dragged him to jail. He was later granted bail and posted a heartbreaking video about the ordeal.

Which is why Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, has petitioned the South African government.

See her tweet below:

Update on @Tayofaniran s matter in SA.Our mission has petitioned and began pressing a case against the brutality of the police . IPID , the agency investigating the police has commenced work on the matter.Our Consul General has also met with Tayo — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) July 27, 2019

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.