Nigerian footballer denies impregnating daughter of club president

A Nigerian footballer based in Slovenia, Donatus Edafe, has slammed viral reports that he impregnated the daughter of his club’s president.

Weeks ago, Nigerian media was awash with reports that Edafe was fired by the club management for impregnating the club president.

But in a chat with Brila FM, Edafe said he is considering taking legal action against the football club ND Gorica for fabricating the report to tarnish his image.

The 26-year-old, who plays in the lower division in Slovenia, claimed he is being framed by the club after informing them he wanted to leave.

“When I got there (ND Gorica), I wasn’t getting playing time and my agent told the club I wanted to leave. I did and went to India.

“Only four foreigners were named on matchday day, but one had to sit on the bench. The club president asked that we be patient, but my agent declined and we pulled the plug.

“So there was no wrongdoing on my part or the club and we have a good relationship; even before I went to India, I visited the club.

“The president doesn’t have a daughter. When I saw the news last week I was shocked and I called my friend Amarachi Osuji, who was in Slovenia and he was unaware.

“The next day when I came back from training I saw my name attached to the story, I was so so mad. The reports attempted to tarnish my name and I will take this matter to the Court,” Edafe told Brila FM.