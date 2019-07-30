Nigerian Drug Lord Busted for Running Operations from Inside Prison

A young Nigerian man known only as John Victor, has been busted for pulling off the stunt of running a drug cartel from inside a prison.

John was initially arrested by Indian authorities in March 2019, with 2.5kg of heroin found on him.

He was busted after India’s Counter Intelligence Wing Jalandhar arrested two smugglers who had links to him.

The cops recovered 1Kg of heroin from the smugglers identified as Gurvinder Singh and Ranjit Singh.

Now serving time in India, John has once again been busted for the same crime.

The serial offender has a separate case being filed against him after he got busted in prison for running an interstate drug racket from inside the Kapurthala Prison in Punjab and two mobile phones recovered from him.

