Nigerians Drag Bebe Cool After Tems Accused Him of Ordering Their Arrest

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Nigerians Drag Bebe Cool After Tems Accused Him of Ordering Their Arrest

Nigerians on Twitter to dragging Bebe Cool for filth and it appears they will not let him be any time soon. This is all thanks to Tems, who accused the Ugandan singer of ordering the police to arrest her and Omah Lay.

Recall that the singer and Omah Lay got arrested in Uganda and were both sent to prison for flouting the COVID-19 rules in the country, where they had gone to perform at an event.

Two days after their arrest and imprisonment, the duo got released and are finally back to Nigeria. Upon their release, Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool, flaunted himself on social media as the mind behind the release. Well, Tems says this is not true; she roasted him last night, and confirmed the rumours making rounds that he ordered their arrest.

Read all about it here.

Bebe Cool has yet to address the controversy. Rather, he shared a link to a new music, which he called a “banger.” And Nigerians are currently going wild in his mentions.

See the tweet and the reactions:

, ,

Related Posts

Chris Brown Certifies Tems a Fire Artist

December 19, 2020

Cynthia Morgan Reveals Davido Ignored Her Calls After Requesting She Call Him

December 19, 2020

Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Fiancé, Brandon Frankel Proposed to Her Nude

December 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply