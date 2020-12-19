Nigerians Drag Bebe Cool After Tems Accused Him of Ordering Their Arrest

Nigerians on Twitter to dragging Bebe Cool for filth and it appears they will not let him be any time soon. This is all thanks to Tems, who accused the Ugandan singer of ordering the police to arrest her and Omah Lay.

Recall that the singer and Omah Lay got arrested in Uganda and were both sent to prison for flouting the COVID-19 rules in the country, where they had gone to perform at an event.

Two days after their arrest and imprisonment, the duo got released and are finally back to Nigeria. Upon their release, Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool, flaunted himself on social media as the mind behind the release. Well, Tems says this is not true; she roasted him last night, and confirmed the rumours making rounds that he ordered their arrest.

Read all about it here.

Bebe Cool has yet to address the controversy. Rather, he shared a link to a new music, which he called a “banger.” And Nigerians are currently going wild in his mentions.

See the tweet and the reactions:

To my fans all over the world, a new banger is here….Watch…. https://t.co/vecNegXcUt — Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) December 19, 2020

Watch this before you mistakenly click on the trash YouTube 'video' pic.twitter.com/sQWYE17izs — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) December 19, 2020

Banger kor, lamole ni… koshi ko gerrout!!! — Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️💦🌎 (@SMiTHiE___) December 19, 2020

"my fans all around the world" The world: pic.twitter.com/WwdS4soGfp — Marvin the Paranoid Android💲 (@Boboye_Ak) December 19, 2020

Werey said all over the world🤣😂😂

Him think say he don blow after the incident pic.twitter.com/KmRpUNT099 — Cmr Shaibu (@Shaibu_Yusuf10) December 19, 2020

😂😂fans all over the world

Pele o, C.Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/87v0BHwfcp — Dora (@bmxclusive5) December 19, 2020

We ain’t listening to thrash pic.twitter.com/hJhlJZbOki — Your Online Boyfriend😎🙃 (@bright___r) December 19, 2020

You with your fans around the World Anyway don't even come near Nigeria, we are patiently waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/yWxyDzdX2n — Odogwu🤴 (@Daddy_Nomso) December 19, 2020

If na the same world we dey and you would never listen to this guy, like this tweet — 𝒴𝓋𝑜𝓃𝓃𝑒 🇳🇬 (@_E_vonn) December 19, 2020

