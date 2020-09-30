Nigerian doctor bags World Bank SDG award

A Nigerian medical doctor and Chief Executive Officer of Mobihealth International, Funmi Adewara, has been selected as one of the seven winners of the 2020 World Bank’s Global SDGs and Her Competition.

Dr Adeware, alongside six other female entrepreneurs, was picked from a pool of 2,400 inspirational women worldwide who entered the competition.

According to a statement, the award ceremony will hold on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, USA.

The statement, titled, ‘World Bank rewards Mobihealth International, six others with SDGs award’, indicated that Adeware was recognised for founding “Africa’s first fully integrated telehealth start-up leveraging technology in harnessing Diaspora and local doctors and medical service providers through a secure electronic medical record and video software.”

She was quoted as saying, “Our work at Mobihealth International is predicated on our belief that an improved access to health care will bring about accelerated development for the people of the world. This is why we work to remove as much barriers to health care as possible.”

