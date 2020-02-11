Nigerian Disc-Jockey, EmmyJay, Murdered in His House in Turkey

Emmanuel İfeanyi Okonyia, who is known by his stage name, EmmyJay, reportedly was tortured and murdered in his apartment at Şişli Mecidiyeköy, Turkey.

According to 360nobs, this was confirmed by sources close to the situation which said that owner of the apartment where EmmyJay lived reached out to her real estate agent when she could not reach her tenant. And when they opened the door to the apartment, they found him motionless in the living room, with his hand and feet bounded with a cable.

Police was called to the scene, and the landlady was informed of the situation. And when medical teams arrived, the confirmed that the disc jockey had been tortured before his death. The supposed weapon used in his murder–a knife– was left next to his body.

No suspect had been arrested as at press time.